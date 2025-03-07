Mathis Amougou: Chelsea's 'complete' new midfield signing who could turn out to be a €15m bargain

The 19-year-old Frenchman became the latest big-money young arrival at Stamford Bridge in January despite his limited first-team experience

Barely a transfer window goes by now without Chelsea splashing out on a relatively-unknown young player as they continue their relentless drive to recruit the planet's best emerging talent. The latest to join their ranks during the winter window was 19-year-old midfielder Mathis Amougou.

The Frenchman has barely half a season of senior first-team football under his belt, but that was not enough to deter the free-spending Blues as they forked out €15 million (£12m/$16m) to pry him away from Saint-Etienne on deadline day in early February.

It was another signing that raised eyebrows among increasingly-perplexed Chelsea fans and rival supporters alike, but this might just turn out to be a very shrewd piece of business.