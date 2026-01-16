+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mateusz Bogusz reportedly close to joining Houston Dynamo as Cruz Azul exit nears

Mateusz Bogusz is on the verge of leaving Cruz Azul, with Houston Dynamo pushing to finalize a permanent transfer. Reports indicate a deal worth up to $10 million including add-ons is close, as both clubs iron out final details. The Polish midfielder could soon return to MLS as Houston reshape their squad for 2026.

    Advanced transfer talks

    Mateusz Bogusz appears set for a return to MLS, with Houston Dynamo nearing an agreement to sign the Polish midfielder from Cruz Azul. According to Súper Deportivo, the Texas club has submitted a final offer valued at $6 million upfront, plus an additional $4 million tied to performance-based incentives.
    Cruz Azul exit imminent

    According to the same media outlet, negotiations between the two clubs have progressed smoothly in recent days, and there is growing confidence on both sides that the deal will be completed soon. Houston view Bogusz as a key addition for the 2026 season, while Cruz Azul are open to the transfer amid the player’s interest in continuing his career in the United States.
    Bogusz by the numbers

    Bogusz, 24, joined La Máquina ahead of the Clausura 2025 and went on to make 39 official appearances, recording three goals and seven assists. Despite being a regular contributor, his situation became unsettled in recent weeks, leading to his absence from preseason preparations ahead of the Clausura 2026.

    Houston midfield boost

    Houston Dynamo have already strengthened their roster with the return of Héctor Herrera and are now looking to further reinforce their midfield with Bogusz’s versatility and international experience. If finalized, the move would mark another significant MLS–Liga MX transfer ahead of the new campaign.

