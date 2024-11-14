Pimm's With The Iconic "Pimm's On The Hill" At Wimbledon - Day 12Getty Images Entertainment
Soham Mukherjee

Fresh twist in Match of the Day host saga as BBC aim to convince Roman Kemp to take up brand-new role on iconic highlights show after Gary Lineker exit

Premier LeagueEnglandManchester UnitedShowbiz

BBC are reportedly in touch with Roman Kemp to convince him to take up a new digital role following Gary Lineker's exit from Match of the Day.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lineker has stepped down after 25 years
  • BBC wants Kemp in a new role for the digital space
  • Has previously hosted the Breakfast Show
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

23469 Votes