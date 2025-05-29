Massimiliano Allegri to make San Siro comeback! AC Milan in advanced talks with six-time Serie A winner as he closes in on return to club he managed between 2010 and 2014
AC Milan have identified former boss Massimiliano Allegri as their potential new head coach and are edging towards a verbal agreement.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Milan close to securing a deal with Allegri
- The Italian manager has previously coached the club
- Sergio Conceicao set to leave after short stint