Mason Greenwood wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for second time since move from Man Utd after scoring four in ONE game
Greenwood's dominant October performance
The English international has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Month for October, as announced by the UNFP (Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionnels), the players' union, on Sunday. This marks a significant achievement for Greenwood, who has continued to rebuild his career in France following his move from Manchester United.
Greenwood's exceptional form in October saw him net five goals in Ligue 1. A standout performance included scoring four goals during Marseille's emphatic 6-2 win against Le Havre. He also contributed a goal in a narrow 2-1 loss against Lens, demonstrating his consistent attacking threat. This impressive tally of goals and overall contribution saw him beat out competition from Strasbourg's Joaquin Panichelli and OGC Nice's Sofiane Diop for the individual honour, securing 38% of the vote.
This is the second time Greenwood has received the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award since joining Marseille in the summer of 2024. His consistent recognition underscores his impact on the French top flight.
Impressive season statistics and previous achievements
Greenwood's current season statistics highlight his ongoing influence at Marseille. So far this season, he has scored nine goals and provided four assists across 15 appearances in all competitions. This follows a highly successful debut campaign in 2024-25, where he made an immediate impact after his permanent transfer from Manchester United.
In his first season in Ligue 1, Greenwood scored an impressive 21 league goals in 34 matches, tying with PSG's Ousmane Dembele for the French Golden Boot. Marseille finished second behind Paris Saint-Germain in that campaign, a testament to Greenwood's vital contribution to their league challenge. His overall record with OM stands at 31 goals and ten assists in 51 games played across all competitions, as reported by AFP.
Marseille are currently in a close contest for the Ligue 1 title, trailing league leaders PSG by just two points. Greenwood's prolific scoring and creative play are central to their ambitions.
International aspirations: England or Jamaica?
Despite his strong club form, Greenwood's international future remains a significant talking point. He made his only senior international appearance for England in 2020 in a Nations League clash against Iceland. Following serious criminal allegations, which were later dropped, his journey with the Three Lions appeared to end, leading to him being "blacklisted by the FA and head coach Thomas Tuchel from selection," according to the Daily Mail.
Earlier this year, Greenwood acquired Jamaican citizenship through his lineage, making him eligible to represent the Jamaican national team. Jamaica's manager, former England boss Steve McClaren, even called him up for World Cup qualifiers in September. However, Greenwood did not commit at that time.
McClaren explained in September: "We acquired a passport and we expected him to be coming to this camp but on a conversation with his family, he's not going to commit at this time to anybody. So he's taking his time over that." He added: "We will keep pursuing him because I know from my conversations with Mason that he loves Jamaica, he respects Jamaica. He wants to concentrate on club football and not commit to an international team at the moment."
Despite this, reports suggest Greenwood is "obsessed" with the idea of returning to St George’s Park and still believes he can play for England again, even with the FA and Tuchel's current stance. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, a comeback for England appears improbable, yet Greenwood's ambition persists.
Potential Premier League return and European interest
Greenwood's impressive performances in France have inevitably sparked speculation about a potential return to the Premier League. While a return to English top-flight football is considered "extremely unlikely" in the short term due to the significant public scrutiny an English club would face, reports suggest interest from Premier League sides.
TEAMtalk reported interest from Tottenham and West Ham in signing Greenwood in 2026. Spurs are reportedly seeking a "dynamic, energetic player," while West Ham see him as a "potential game-changer." However, the report also indicates strong interest from other European clubs, with Atletico Madrid, impressed by his loan spell at Getafe, keen to bring him back to La Liga. Saudi Pro League clubs like Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr are also reportedly preparing lucrative offers, though Greenwood's current preference is to remain in Europe and compete in the Champions League.
What next for Greenwood and Marseille?
Greenwood will continue to be a central figure for Marseille as they push for the Ligue 1 title, sitting just two points behind PSG. His goal-scoring prowess will be vital in their domestic campaign.
Beyond Ligue 1, Greenwood is set to face English clubs Newcastle and Liverpool in upcoming Champions League fixtures. These matches will provide him with a significant platform to demonstrate his capabilities on the international club stage, further showcasing his talent against top-tier European opposition. His performances in these high-profile games could influence future transfer movements and potentially even his international aspirations, as he remains focused on club football for the immediate future.
