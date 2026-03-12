Why Mason Greenwood was almost placed on transfer list by Marseille

According to a new report, Greenwood’s stint with Marseille nearly ended prematurely due to significant friction with the club's sporting director, Medhi Benatia. An investigation by La Provence revealed that the former Manchester United man was close to being placed on the transfer list last season.

The core of the dispute centered on Greenwood's perceived lack of application. Benatia was reportedly unimpressed by the forward's commitment during training sessions and his refusal to contribute defensively during matches. The relationship apparently deteriorated to the point where the player actively avoided the sporting director at the club’s training ground.