Mary Earps Man Utd Women 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

A new boss for Mary Earps! Man Utd appoint head of women's football as INEOS begin department shakeup

Mary EarpsManchester United WomenWSLWomen's football

Manchester United will reportedly make a significant change in their sporting structure with Matt Johnson set to join as new head of women's football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Johnson currently working as operations director at Man Utd foundation
  • Will take on the role for six months
  • United sit fifth in the Women's Super League

Editors' Picks