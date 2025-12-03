Marumo Gallants coach fired up ahead of Carling Knockout Cup final after slaying Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns, now ready to conquer Orlando Pirates for the trophy

The New Peter Mokaba Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of passion and noise on Saturday, 6 December, as Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants collide in the much‑anticipated Carling Knockout Cup final.

The Buccaneers arrive as favourites, their pedigree reinforced by their fourth consecutive MTN8 triumph secured just months ago. With momentum on their side and a squad brimming with confidence, many tip them to add yet another piece of silverware to their cabinet. Yet football, with its unpredictable twists, rarely follows the script.

Standing firmly in their path are the spirited Marumo Gallants, a team that has carved out a bit of a ‘giant‑slaying’ narrative on their road to Polokwane. Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows and even Mamelodi Sundowns have all fallen to their resilience and tactical discipline. Their journey to the final is proof that Gallants are no mere underdogs - they are battle‑tested contenders who have earned their place on this stage.

For head coach Alexandre Lafitte, the Frenchman who has only recently begun his tenure in South African football, the occasion carries immense personal significance. Guiding Gallants to a major final in such a short span is already a remarkable achievement, but the chance to lift his first trophy on local soil adds an extra layer of motivation.