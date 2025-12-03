Marumo Gallants coach fired up ahead of Carling Knockout Cup final after slaying Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns, now ready to conquer Orlando Pirates for the trophy
Gallants are no underdogs
The New Peter Mokaba Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of passion and noise on Saturday, 6 December, as Orlando Pirates and Marumo Gallants collide in the much‑anticipated Carling Knockout Cup final.
The Buccaneers arrive as favourites, their pedigree reinforced by their fourth consecutive MTN8 triumph secured just months ago. With momentum on their side and a squad brimming with confidence, many tip them to add yet another piece of silverware to their cabinet. Yet football, with its unpredictable twists, rarely follows the script.
Standing firmly in their path are the spirited Marumo Gallants, a team that has carved out a bit of a ‘giant‑slaying’ narrative on their road to Polokwane. Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows and even Mamelodi Sundowns have all fallen to their resilience and tactical discipline. Their journey to the final is proof that Gallants are no mere underdogs - they are battle‑tested contenders who have earned their place on this stage.
For head coach Alexandre Lafitte, the Frenchman who has only recently begun his tenure in South African football, the occasion carries immense personal significance. Guiding Gallants to a major final in such a short span is already a remarkable achievement, but the chance to lift his first trophy on local soil adds an extra layer of motivation.
Lafitte fully focussed on Pirates challenge
"For me, I'm very excited and very happy to play this final, but honestly I'm focused and concentrated on helping the club and team to win the trophy," said Lafitte, as quoted by SABC Sport.
"But it is a very important moment for me and for the team and club, and for that I want to respect Marumo Gallants on Saturday and I hope we will win the trophy.
"Yeah, it's a big challenge but you know when you are in the final, and if you want to win the cup, you need to beat all the big teams," he added.
"We have eliminated Stellenbosch, Golden Arrows, [Mamelodi] Sundowns, so it's normal if you want to win the cup then we need to beat all teams.
"It's a big challenge against Pirates, who are a very good team and very important in the country and in Africa,” he concluded.
Last dance for Mbokazi
While Lafitte and his Gallants side will be chasing history by attempting to capture their first Carling Knockout Cup title, Pirates step into Saturday’s final with a different kind of motivation, one rooted in farewell to their young centre‑back Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi.
At just 20 years old, Mbokazi has already carved out a reputation as a fearless defender and a leader in the making. His journey with Pirates has been brief yet impactful, and now it culminates in this decisive fixture before he embarks on a new chapter abroad. Having signed with Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire, Mbokazi’s move signals the next step in his career, but the Sea Robbers have confirmed that he will remain in black and white until the final official match of 2025. That announcement has added an extra layer of emotion to the occasion, transforming the showdown into not just a battle for a trophy, but also a symbolic curtain call for a player whose presence has inspired teammates and supporters alike.
What comes next?
As the build‑up to the final gathers pace, both Pirates and Gallants will make the trip to Polokwane in the days leading up to Saturday’s showdown, using the travel time to sharpen focus and settle in.
By the time the teams walk out under the floodlights at 18h00 SA time, anticipation will have reached fever pitch - setting the stage for a final that promises drama, pride and the pursuit of glory.