Martin Zubimendi responds to Real Madrid transfer talk as Arsenal star admits Premier League is 'very demanding'

While Arsenal have been flying this season, Real Madrid have endured a difficult campaign which has led to talk that Zubimendi is a player Los Blancos need in their side. The question was put to Zubimendi but swiftly battled away by the midfielder. He told Cadena SER: "I don't think so. Real Madrid has more than enough players to do well, so no."

Zubimendi also spoke about Arsenal's chances of silverware this season after reaching the Carabao Cup final on Tuesday by beating Chelsea. He explained: "We have taken the first step but we are aware that there are three very important months ahead. This is about winning it. The standings are great but we will see who wins."

Zubimendi featured once again in the win over Chelsea and says he's settled well at the Emirates: "When you feel important and you are playing, it is truly comforting. It's true that I've adapted well to the league but I've noticed that the matches are very demanding, that everyone puts you under pressure and that the level is very high."

