Martin Zubimendi: Why Liverpool are targeting Real Sociedad's Sergio Busquets-regen as Reds eye first summer signing

The Spain international had insisted he won't leave San Sebastian this summer, but the Anfield outfit have made him a priority target

Finding a world-class defensive midfielder has become the holy grail for many elite clubs, with coaches and technical directors alike realising that a quality No.6 can be the difference between glory and failure in the modern game. From Claude Makelele to Sergio Busquets to Rodri, the role has evolved over time, but there is no doubt regarding its importance in winning teams.

This summer, Liverpool are back in the market for a defensive midfielder. The Reds' midfield overhaul went pretty well last season, with Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister sharing duties at the base of Jurgen Klopp's central trio. However, 31-year-old Endo was only meant to be stop-gap signing, while Mac Allister is more effective playing as a box-to-box No.8. Thus, new coach Arne Slot is keen to add a younger, more natural holding player to his squad.

Enter Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. The 25-year-old appeared on the radars Arsenal and Barcelona at the start of the transfer window, while Manchester United are also said to be monitoring Zubimendi;s situation while Liverpool weigh up an opening offer.

Certainly, the eye test and the statistical data suggest that Zubimendi has the potential to go to the next level and become one of the world's best in the coming years. But what makes him so coveted? GOAL has the lowdown...