Martin Odegaard injury: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides latest on Gunners captain and Mikel Merino ahead of north London derby clash with Tottenham
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shared updates on Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino's injuries ahead of the north London derby clash with Tottenham.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Odegaard picked up an ankle injury on international duty
- More scans will be done on the midfielder
- Merino has a fractured shoulder and remains sidelined