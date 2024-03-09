Panama's Marta CoxGetty Images
Richard Mills

Marta Cox threatens to quit Panama after being called 'fat' and 'out of shape' by federation's president

PanamaWorld CupWomen's football

Marta Cox has threatened to quit playing for Panama after the national football federation president called her "fat" and "out of shape".

  • Cox criticises Panama's football facilities
  • Federation presidents calls her fat in response
  • Midfielder vows to boycott national team

