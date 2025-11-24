AFP
Marseille hit with another injury blow ahead of Newcastle clash as defender suffers from pubalgia issue
De Zerbi faces defensive setback before Newcastle
Marseille enter midweek's Champions League showdown with Newcastle already under pressure, and their challenges have only grown. The club confirmed that Aguerd will miss the match due to ongoing pubalgia discomfort, ending hopes of a late return. The Moroccan defender, who also sat out the 5-1 win over Nice, has been battling groin pain for several weeks and the medical staff has insisted on rest, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations less than a month away.
Aguerd’s absence stretches the defensive resources at a critical moment, as Marseille chase their first meaningful momentum in Europe. Despite travelling to join the Moroccan national team earlier this month, he was quickly withdrawn from consideration for their friendly fixtures and told he needs at least two weeks of recovery. The defender privately admitted he could no longer play through the pain, prompting caution from both club and country.
- AFP
Medina’s relapse adds to Marseille injury woes
Compounding Marseille’s concerns is another setback for Medina. The Argentine centre-back, already sidelined for nearly two months with a right ankle sprain, has suffered a relapse in his recovery and will not return before January.
De Zerbi explained the situation bluntly: “Medina has had a relapse. He should be out for another month. He is difficult to replace, both because of his character and his physical attributes.”
Medina’s injury troubles have haunted him since the start of the season, having hurt his other ankle in August and delaying his debut for the club until mid-September. His leadership, aggression, and ability to carry the ball out of defence have been crucial traits—traits Marseille must now replace as they enter their busiest period of the campaign.
With both Aguerd and Medina sidelined, De Zerbi may be forced to rely heavily on Benjamin Pavard, CJ Egan-Riley, and Leonardo Balerdi, a rotation far from ideal given the stakes of the upcoming match.
Greenwood and Weah switching role amid injuries
Beyond the immediate defensive concerns, Marseille continue to miss two important attacking profiles, Amine Gouiri and Hamed Junior Traore.
Gouiri, out since early October, is recovering from surgery on a dislocated right shoulder—an injury worsened during international duty with Algeria. His rehabilitation at Aspetar is progressing, but he is not expected back until January 2026. His absence has deprived Marseille of a versatile forward capable of linking play and unlocking defences, a role that has been difficult to replace consistently.
Traore’s situation is equally troubling. The Ivorian has been out since September with a persistent thigh injury, and despite attempts to resume light training, the pain has not subsided. De Zerbi recently admitted that “things are not progressing well”, and the club has already reassigned a physiotherapist involved in his initial rehabilitation due to mishandling the recovery process.
Given the injury problems affecting key forwards like Gouiri and Traore, De Zerbi is navigating this challenging period by relying more on players like Timothy Weah and Mason Greenwood, rotating roles and adjusting formations accordingly. De Zerbi values Weah’s versatility, which helps mitigate the impact of injuries by plugging gaps on the right side either as a winger or wing-back. This adaptability has been critical for Marseille maintaining attacking threat and squad balance amidst absences.
- AFP
Stade Velodrome awaits Newcastle
Despite the adversity, Marseille showed against Nice that they possess the firepower and collective strength to deliver big performances. But the Champions League brings a different level of intensity and without key figures, De Zerbi must once again turn to tactical adaptability and squad depth. Despite the adversity, Marseille showed against Nice that they possess the firepower and collective strength to deliver big performances. But the Champions League brings a different level of intensity—and without key figures, De Zerbi must once again turn to tactical adaptability and squad depth.
Advertisement