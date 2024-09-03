Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'I don't see a plan' - Marcus Rashford urged to leave Man Utd after 'strange' £206m transfer splurge as club legend claims struggling forward has been unfairly made a scapegoat

M. RashfordManchester UnitedTransfersPremier League

Marcus Rashford has been urged to leave Manchester United as the club have no long-term “plan” despite indulging in another £206m transfer splurge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Forward struggling to find form
  • Red Devils have continued to spend
  • Lack consistency as a collective
Article continues below