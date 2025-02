The Tshwane giants extended their lead in the PSL standings after a late win over Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in Free State.

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Marumo Gallants 3-1 in a PSL clash at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Brazilians strengthened their lead in the PSL standings, now leading Orlando Pirates with 12 points, although Bucs have three games in hand.

Following Downs' win over stubborn Gallants, fans reacted to the match and here, GOAL presents some of the best opinions shared by fans on social media.