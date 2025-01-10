Marcel Koller confirms Percy Tau's Al Ahly departure as Kaizer Chiefs miss out on big January transfer after Bafana Bafana vice-captain lands in Qatar

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker is set to start a new chapter in his club career after spending three and half seasons in Cairo.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Tau's Ahly contract was set to expire in June

He has been a subject of transfer speculation

Koller announces Tau is no longer with Ahly 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱