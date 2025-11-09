Getty Images Sport
'He can't even walk!' - Marc Guehi set to withdraw from England squad as Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner reveals worrying injury update
Injury suffered against AZ
The defender played all 90 minutes of Palace's victory in midweek and did not have to come off despite picking up the knock. Glasner would have been hopeful that his captain would be fit in time to face rivals Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, but the Austrian revealed Guehi is unable to walk unassisted and was unavailable for selection.
It marks a bitter blow for both Palace and England boss Thomas Tuchel to whom Guehi has become a key player at the heart of defence. The former Chelsea man is adept on both the left and right side of central defence and had been forming nice partnerships with both Manchester City’s John Stones and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa in recent games.
Guehi was the pick of the defenders in the last international break, providing his team-mates with two assists in the Three Lions’ rampant 3-0 defeat of Wales. With games against Serbia and Albania coming on Thursday and Sunday next week, it appears the Palace skipper will not be ready to play any part.
Glasner reveals extent of problem
Speaking before Palace’s game against the Seagulls in the Premier League on Sunday, Glasner explained Guehi’s absence from the Eagles’ squad. "He can't even walk at the moment so the last two days he was on crutches," the coach said. "That's why he can't play. I don't know how this develops over the next couple of days. At the moment, it looks like he can't play for England as well."
Per BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel, the defender underwent scans on Friday to assess the injury he sustained against the Dutch side the previous night. The medical staff at the south London club found that he had suffered bruising of the bone and therefore would not be fit enough to make the squad for their weekend fixture.
The injury has provided teenager Jaydee Canvot a chance to make a first Premier League start and demonstrate he is more than capable of filling into one of the three spots available in Glasner’s defence. Maxence Lacroix and USMNT star Chris Richards have been superb for the Eagles alongside captain Guehi, but will have to use all their experience to shepherd the 19-year-old Frenchman through a tough game afternoon at Selhurst Park.
Guehi chased by European giants
Guehi’s absence will provide Glasner with a chance to look at how his side could shape up if and when the captain decides to leave the Eagles. Guehi had been set to move to Liverpool before the start of the season and saw a deadline day move to Anfield collapse.
The England international’s contract at the club expires in June 2026 and has been tipped with a move to a host of the biggest clubs in Europe. The Reds will be back in for his signature, but face competition from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.
However, recent reports suggest that the defender might be pricing himself out of a move to Los Blancos. The salary and signing-on demands from the centre-half are proving slightly too steep for the Spanish giants and could look elsewhere for further defensive depth.
England to experiment?
With World Cup qualification already sewn up, Tuchel may look to experiment with his squad. The German has brought in Bournemouth’s Alex Scott to the squad and the Cherries midfielder could make his Three Lions debut.
Elsewhere, Jude Bellingham returns to the squad and will add to the England boss’ midfield headache. The Madrid superstar had been out of the squad following a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury, but amid a return to La Liga and top form, finds himself back amongst the group.
