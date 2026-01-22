Marc Guehi is a superb signing - but can England defender alone save 'embarrassing' Man City's season from spiralling out of control?

But despite the financial disparity between City and Bodo and the enormous amount the Manchester club have spent on their latest squad rebuild, getting Guehi for £20m ($26.8m) represents an absolute bargain in the current market.

Although City could have signed the England defender for free when his contract with Crystal Palace ran out in June, they were smart to move five months earlier, gazumping other interested clubs like Bayern Munich - who got Harry Kane and Michael Olise to reach out to Guehi to turn his head - and of course Liverpool.

The Reds were so close to signing Guehi in the summer that he was in a scanning machine at a private hospital and conducting his medical in preparation for the move before Palace called it off on the insistence of Oliver Glasner.

The £20m fee for one of the most coveted defenders in the Premier League, if not Europe, is then a massive coup for City. After all, the club paid roughly £30m each to sign Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis this time last year. Khusanov is likely to partner Guehi on Saturday against Wolves, but Reis has only played three times for the club and is currently on loan at Girona.