Terrible luck for Marc-Andre ter Stegen! Barcelona loanee facing possible surgery after suffering serious injury just two games into Girona stay
Nightmare start to life at Montilivi
What was supposed to be a career rehabilitation spell for Ter Stegen has turned into a nightmare scenario. having moved to Girona in the January window in search of regular first-team football, the German shot-stopper’s stint at the Estadi Montilivi has been cruelly cut short almost before it began.
The injury occurred during the recent clash against Real Oviedo and while initial pitch-side assessments suggested a standard muscle strain, Cadena SER and Radio Girona report that subsequent examinations have revealed a much bleaker picture. The injury to his hamstring is described as "more serious than initially feared," casting a dark cloud over his immediate future.
Ter Stegen had hoped to use this loan spell to prove his fitness and form after falling out of favour at Barcelona following Joan Garcia's signing in the summer. Instead, he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with early prognoses suggesting an absence of two months or more. For a goalkeeper in his mid-30s, such setbacks are increasingly difficult to recover from, and the mood within the player’s camp is reportedly sombre as they await the final medical verdict.
Barcelona and Girona discuss loan termination
The severity of the injury has triggered immediate high-level discussions between the medical and sporting departments of both Barcelona and Girona. With Ter Stegen potentially ruled out for the remainder of the season, or at least a significant portion of it, the logic of keeping him on loan at Girona is rapidly diminishing.
Cadena SER reports that Barcelona are fully aware of the gravity of the situation and have not ruled out an immediate return for the goalkeeper. The Blaugrana medical staff prefer to oversee the rehabilitation of their own assets, particularly when surgery is a possibility. If the "definitive diagnosis" confirms a tear requiring surgical intervention, the loan agreement is likely to be rescinded to allow Ter Stegen to undergo treatment at Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva facilities.
While no official decision has been communicated yet, the coordination between the two clubs suggests a resolution is imminent. For Girona, paying the wages of an injured loanee makes little fiscal sense, while for Barcelona, bringing him home ensures they can manage his recovery protocols directly.
Surgery fears as definitive diagnosis awaited
While the two-month timeline is the current baseline, there are genuine fears that the layoff could be longer. The medical teams are currently waiting for the initial inflammation to subside before conducting the final battery of tests that will determine the exact grade of the tear. If surgery is required, Ter Stegen’s season would almost certainly be over.
The player is reportedly undergoing further tests on Monday to establish a clear roadmap for recovery. The club acknowledges that this is a "significant injury" that will impact his immediate future, regardless of whose shirt he is technically wearing when the rehabilitation process begins.
Girona forced into deadline day scramble
The ripple effects of Ter Stegen’s injury are being felt acutely in Girona’s sporting directorate. With the transfer window set to close imminently, the club finds itself in a precarious position. A prolonged absence for their intended number one would leave them dangerously short of cover between the sticks for the remainder of the current campaign.
The injury has forced a radical change in planning in the final hours of the market. Girona simply cannot afford to wait and hope for a speedy recovery. Reports indicate they must now enter the market for an emergency replacement to strengthen the squad before the deadline passes.
Girona are hoping to clarify the true extent of the injury within hours to make a definitive decision on potential incoming transfers. It is a chaotic end to the window for the club, who thought they had solved their goalkeeping conundrum with the arrival of Ter Stegen, only to see those plans torn up after just 180 minutes of football.
