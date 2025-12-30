Getty Images Sport
Marc-Andre ter Stegen edges towards Barcelona exit as La Liga manager reveals interest in signing Germany goalkeeper
Ter Stegen has fallen out of favour at Barcelona
The Germany international has only recently returned from a long spell out following surgery, but he had been told before the 2025-26 campaign began that he would not be called upon this season, with Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny getting preference ahead of him in Hansi Flick's squad.
With his hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup depending on his playing time, the 33-year-old may look for a move away in the January window if there is no route back to the first team at Camp Nou. Head coach Flick recently opened up on the goalkeeper's situation while dismissing the rumours that the Catalan giants want to push Ter Stegen out of the club, as he told reporters: "I think it is his decision. We have spoken about his situation and I respect Marc a lot because he is a great goalkeeper and personally is a good person for the team. But in the end, it is his decision and it is he who must decide it, not me."
- AFP
Ter Stegen could stay in Spain
While Ter Stegen might consider leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window, he could still continue to play in Spain as Sport reports that fellow La Liga side Girona have shown strong interest. The report adds that Girona sporting director Quique Carcel has been in contact with the Catalan club and has been enquiring about both his availability and the current status of his fitness following back surgery.
Girona are likely to see Croatian shot-stopper Dominik Livakovic terminate his loan deal and join Dinamo Zagreb in January, while Paulo Gazzaniga has been error-prone throughout the 2025-26 season. Girona boss Michel is also an admirer of Ter Stegen as he recently praised the Germany international by saying: "He’s a top player, everyone would like to have a goalkeeper like Ter Stegen."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Flick praised Ter Stegen after return from injury
Earlier this month, Ter Stegen finally returned to the pitch after a long injury lay-off as he featured in Flick's starting lineup in a Copa del Rey clash against Guadalajara, which Barcelona won 2-0.
Flick was left impressed by the experienced goalkeeper, who kept a clean sheet, as the German coach said after the match: "Marc is the captain and has played many games in the 12 years he has been here. We talked with the rest of the coaches and we wanted to give him the opportunity to play. He is back, it is only for this match and I think it is a good next step."
The manager was keen to emphasise that Ter Stegen’s inclusion was a reward for his hard work behind the scenes during his recovery. Having spent months watching from the stands or the bench while Garcia cemented his place as the new first-choice, Ter Stegen’s professionalism required acknowledgement. "He is the team captain," Flick reiterated. "He had the opportunity to return and he took it. He has given a lot to the club and must be respected."
- AFP
Will Ter Stegen head to the Premier League?
Amid Girona's interest, reports have emerged that Premier League side Aston Villa have shown interest in signing Ter Stegen as Unai Emery looks to replace Emiliano Martinez as the team's first-choice custodian, according to Mundo Deportivo. Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Martinez, who has been a key figure in Villa's recent success, has been linked with moves to various European clubs, creating a pressing need for a top-tier successor should he depart.
Ter Stegen might consider moving to England and join a club that is among the top three teams in the Premier League this year and till now are fighting for the title. The Villans could provide him consistent playing time and the platform to perform at the highest level and Barca, who are facing financial constraints, are reportedly open to a sale to lighten their wage bill, making a deal potentially feasible for the West Midlands club.
Advertisement