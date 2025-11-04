'Many factors come into play' - Manuel Neuer and Vincent Kompany address talk of new Bayern Munich contract for veteran goalkeeper

Any possible contract renewal would be a big blow to the development of Urbig, whom Bayern signed from Cologne in January earlier this year. He made 12 appearances in the injury-enforced absence of Neuer in the second half of the 2024-25 season, showing enough glimpses of his talent.

“When Jonas joined us, he immediately started in the Champions League against [Bayer] Leverkusen," Kompany told reporters last weekend. "Then came Inter Milan in the quarter-finals. He never disappointed; he helped the team when we needed it. During that time, we were very calm about his appearances. It was never about Jonas – I mean that in a positive way. He is part of our team, has shown that he can help us.

“We don’t need to increase the pressure on him. But when you have a keeper like Manuel Neuer, you can only build Jonas up calmly and not expect him to achieve everything Neuer has achieved in his career in just one or two games. We will build him up calmly. And when his moments come again, we will have just as much confidence in Jonas as we have had up to now."

Urbig does not seem too bothered about Neuer's potential renewal, claiming that he focuses on things he can control. However, he added that he is grateful to learn from the experienced duo of Neuer and Sven Ulreich.

“These are things I don't really concern myself with,” he told Rundschau recently. “Because it's not my place to comment on the decisions Manu makes, or the club makes. I concentrate on the day-to-day work with Manu, the goalkeeping team, and the squad. Our relationship is good; we work well together. It’s important to me to emphasise that we have a good relationship within the entire goalkeeping team. Manuel and Sven simply have an incredible amount of experience, which I can learn a lot from.”