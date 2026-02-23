Getty
Manuel Neuer targets sensational return for Borussia Dortmund clash despite Bayern Munich ruling injured goalkeeper out of headline showdown
Neuer's race against the clock
The veteran keeper was forced off at half-time during Bayern's 3-0 victory in Werder Bremen just nine days ago. The diagnosis was a muscle fibre tear in his left calf, an injury that typically demands a three-week recovery period. With the Dortmund showdown scheduled just a fortnight after the initial blow, many had written off the captain's chances of leading his side out against their greatest rivals. However, Neuer’s appearance on the training pitch suggests the script hasn't been finished yet.
The comeback trail begins in Bavaria
Neuer emerged from the dressing rooms shortly after 11am on Monday, accompanied by goalkeeper coach Michael Rechner and rehab specialist Simon Martinello, according a report from BILD. It was a significant sight for the Bayern faithful, as the 2014 World Cup winner engaged in a tailored 30-minute session. While he wasn't yet performing acrobatic saves, the focus was on ground-based exercises and initial ball handling, marking a massive leap forward in his recovery timeline after such a significant muscular setback.
The involvement of Martinello is particularly noteworthy. The rehab expert was the man by Neuer's side throughout his gruelling recovery from a broken leg in December 2022. On Monday, he watched with a hawk-like intensity as Neuer began to test his left leg with light catching drills starting at 11:39 am. While full intensity and high-impact diving remain off the menu for now, the fact that he is already handling the ball on the pitch has sent a clear message to the coaching staff.
Max Eberl fuels the fire of a shock return
While the official line remained cautious last week, club officials are beginning to sound more optimistic about their number one. Speaking after the recent 3-2 victory over Frankfurt, Bayern director Max Eberl was asked about the possibility of his captain returning to face BVB. With a knowing smile, Eberl hinted that the door was very much open. "Not excluded!" he told reporters, acknowledging the goalkeeper's legendary powers of recovery and his desire to play in the league’s biggest fixtures.
However, the club is well aware that rushing Neuer back carries a heavy risk. With the business end of the season approaching and silverware on the line, Bayern must decide if one game is worth the chance of a long-term relapse. Standing in the wings is Jonas Urbig, the 22-year-old protege who has filled in capably during Neuer’s absences. Urbig, a €7 million signing from Koln in the winter of 2025, has already made 21 appearances for the Bavarian giants across two seasons and is widely seen as the heir to the throne.
Last dance in Dortmund for the Bayern icon?
The urgency surrounding Neuer's return is amplified by the uncertainty surrounding his future. With his 40th birthday approaching on March 27, talks regarding a contract extension are set to take place late next month. If an agreement isn't reached, this weekend could represent Neuer’s final appearance at the Westfalenstadion in a Bayern shirt. It is a stage he has dominated for over a decade, and the prospect of missing out on one last battle with Dortmund is clearly driving his rehabilitation efforts.
In other positive news for Vincent Kompany’s squad, Konrad Laimer is expected to be available for the Der Klassiker clash. The versatile Austrian has been recovered from a calf strain suffered in January and, according to reports, returned to full team training on Monday. While Neuer’s status remains a "game-time decision," the atmosphere around the club is shifting. The captain is doing everything in his power to ensure he is the one between the sticks when the whistle blows on Saturday night.
