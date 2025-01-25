'Manqoba Mngqithi is smiling where he is! Mamelodi Sundowns are finished, but we need to be honest as South Africans about Ronwen Williams, Masandawana need a new goalkeeper' - Fans

Downs defeated a lower division team in a cup match in their backyard in Tshwane, but some of their key players endured a poor display.

Mamelodi Sundowns triumphed over ABC Motsepe League side Sibanye Golden Stars 5-2 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening to advance to the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

Tashreeq Matthews, Malibongwe Khoza, Arthur Sales, and Kobamelo Kodisang found the net for Masandawana, while Boeletsang Rankali and Mojalefa Mokhatla scored for the amateur team.

The Brazilians were not convincing in the second half of the encounter, leading fans to question the overall display of Miguel Cardoso's team after the game.

Here, GOAL presents some of the reactions shared by fans on social media.

