Manqoba Mngqithi explains how Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi impact has carried Orlando Pirates as quadruple hopes remain alive
Ouaddou key signings
Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou raised eyebrows after signing 14 players following his appointment ahead of the 2025/26 season, with many questioning the need for a major overhaul.
He had inherited a side that reached the CAF Champions League semi-finals and finished as Premier Soccer League runners-up, sparking fears that he was fixing what was not broken.
However, the new recruits immediately eased those concerns, with Pirates looking even stronger and more competitive.
Bafana Bafana stars Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi have stood out as key signings who have added quality and depth.
Interestingly, the two are left-wingers, but Ouaddou has managed to get the best out of them in improvised roles.
Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has since praised Pirates’ strength, highlighting the positive impact Appollis and Moremi have made under Ouaddou.
Mngqithi on Appollis and Moremi impact
“I think what is more fascinating with this Pirates team, which can surprise a lot of people is that they are just efficient,” said Mngqithi.
“And sometimes that dries up because when you look, sometimes they don’t create as many chances, they rely a lot on the mistakes of the opponents.
“But they are able to punish most of those mistakes this season which in the past they’d miss a lot maybe because they don’t create as many chances.
“But this season I think the inclusion of players like Moremi and Appollis has really revived their attacking play. And you know what Appollis is capable of," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.
“Mbuthuma may be everywhere in that position but he’s strong aerially and he works very hard defensively to press from the top and that is something they are building on.
“And that efficiency and sometimes if it dries up then you must rely on how much creativity, how much do you really force the opposition to make mistakes because it’s a different story to play on transition.
“And it’s a different story when you have to break down low blocks because I can guarantee you, from what they have done first half of the season, a lot of teams are going to sit back in the second half," continued Mngqithi.
“And when they sit back then it asks a lot of questions in the team because at the moment on top of my head I think they have created a lot of goals from transition.”
Bucs chasing a quadruple
New signings could be crucial in helping Pirates push for a historic quadruple, having already secured the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout this season.
Their added depth and quality will be vital as the Buccaneers shift focus fully to domestic dominance following their elimination from the CAF Champions League.
Pirates still have the Nedbank Cup and the PSL title to fight for, and those signing in the last transfer window could provide the spark needed to maintain consistency across competitions.
The league crown looks within reach as they head into 2026 at the top of the standings, boosting belief around the squad.
Lifting the PSL trophy would be especially significant, as it is a title they last won in the 2011/12 season when they completed the famous treble.
What comes next?
Nine players from Ouaddou's squad are among the Bafana Bafana men who will remain active during the current AFCON break.
This comes as most PSL teams will have all their players inactive during the recess.
This situation puts Ouaddou’s side at a slight disadvantage as others enjoy a period away from competitive football.
The coach will be hoping his men do not return from the continental tournament with tired legs.
That concern is heightened by the fact that their next opponents are expected to be fresh and energetic, but everything will depend on how far Bafana progress at AFCON.