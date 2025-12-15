Manqoba Mngqithi explains how Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi impact has carried Orlando Pirates as quadruple hopes remain alive

“I think what is more fascinating with this Pirates team, which can surprise a lot of people is that they are just efficient,” said Mngqithi.

“And sometimes that dries up because when you look, sometimes they don’t create as many chances, they rely a lot on the mistakes of the opponents.

“But they are able to punish most of those mistakes this season which in the past they’d miss a lot maybe because they don’t create as many chances.

“But this season I think the inclusion of players like Moremi and Appollis has really revived their attacking play. And you know what Appollis is capable of," added the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

“Mbuthuma may be everywhere in that position but he’s strong aerially and he works very hard defensively to press from the top and that is something they are building on.

“And that efficiency and sometimes if it dries up then you must rely on how much creativity, how much do you really force the opposition to make mistakes because it’s a different story to play on transition.

“And it’s a different story when you have to break down low blocks because I can guarantee you, from what they have done first half of the season, a lot of teams are going to sit back in the second half," continued Mngqithi.

“And when they sit back then it asks a lot of questions in the team because at the moment on top of my head I think they have created a lot of goals from transition.”