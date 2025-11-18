Mandla Ncikazi delighted to work with Ouaddou at Orlando Pirates insisting Abdeslam 'only kiss people that are close'

When Jose Riveiro left upon the expiry of his contract, many people expected big names at Orlando Pirates to replace him.

The Spaniard had won five trophies during his time at the club, reached the CAF Champions League semi-final, and managed to finish second in the Premier Soccer League for three consecutive seasons.

There were questions about Abdeslam Ouaddou, who had coached only 12 PSL games while with Marumo Gallants before his shocking exit.

The pressure to deliver worsened following his back-to-back PSL losses with Bucs, but he has slowly steadied the ship.

The former Morocco international has won MTN8, reached the Carling Knockout final, and his team is just three points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played two games more, in the race for the Premier Soccer League crown.

To date, the only hurdle he has failed to overcome is the CAF Champions League, where the Sea Robbers were undone by St Eloi Lupopo of the Democratic Republic of Congo who made the group stage of the annual competition through a penalty shoot-out win after a 3-3 aggregate score.