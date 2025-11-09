Early CAF Champions League heartbreak for Orlando Pirates as head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou concedes ‘disappointment’, but insists ‘lights are still green in other competitions’ after Carling Knockout final berth
Pirates bounce back after CAFCL disappointment
Despite the sting of their early CAF Champions League exit, Orlando Pirates have shown resilience and renewed focus on home soil. Under the guidance of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the Buccaneers have steadied the ship, climbing to second place in the Premier Soccer League standings with 22 points.
Their domestic form has kept fans hopeful, with Kaizer Chiefs trailing in third and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns holding a narrow three-point lead at the summit. Pirates have also made strides in the Carling Knockout Cup, proving that while continental dreams may have dimmed, the fire still burns brightly in other competitions.
Ouaddou looks forward to achieving other targets
“That’s a subject [CAF Champions League] that’s very important for the club,” said Ouaddou after the 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
“It’s very difficult because it was one of our targets. But let’s see what the future will say. For now, we’re focusing on the league and the rest of the other competitions. We’re trying to give our best in order to win them.
“The lights are still green in other competitions. You can be sure that the players and staff, we’ll try to give our everything to reach the targets. But of course, we cannot hide the disappointment because it was one of our targets,” he concluded.
Bucs brush aside Richards Bay in search of second cup
With Ouaddou highlighting his side’s shift towards what lies ahead, Pirates responded with purpose in the Carling Knockout Cup. The Buccaneers edged past Richards Bay 1-0 on Saturday, 8 November, thanks to a decisive strike from Tshepang Moremi - his goal proving enough to seal a place in the final of a competition that has long eluded them.
The victory marks Pirates’ first final appearance in the competition since the 2018/19 season and sets the stage for a potential cup double midway through the campaign, having already lifted the MTN8 trophy.
For Ouaddou’s men, the lights are indeed still green and the momentum is building.
What comes next?
The FIFA international break is now in play and Pirates have a rare window to regroup, recalibrate and refine their approach ahead of a demanding run-in.
The pause in competitive action offers Ouaddou valuable time to work with his squad; fine-tuning combinations, managing player recovery and sharpening tactical execution.
For a team chasing both domestic silverware and top spot in the Premier Soccer League, this break arrives at a crucial juncture. With four matches to navigate before the Carling Knockout final on 6 December 6, the Buccaneers will be looking to use every training session to build rhythm, restore energy and ensure they hit the ground running when the action resumes.