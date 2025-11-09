Early CAF Champions League heartbreak for Orlando Pirates as head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou concedes ‘disappointment’, but insists ‘lights are still green in other competitions’ after Carling Knockout final berth

“That’s a subject [CAF Champions League] that’s very important for the club,” said Ouaddou after the 1-0 win over Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s very difficult because it was one of our targets. But let’s see what the future will say. For now, we’re focusing on the league and the rest of the other competitions. We’re trying to give our best in order to win them.

“The lights are still green in other competitions. You can be sure that the players and staff, we’ll try to give our everything to reach the targets. But of course, we cannot hide the disappointment because it was one of our targets,” he concluded.