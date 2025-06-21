'Mandla is very capable!' Orlando Pirates told to overlook Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena & replace Jose Riveiro with Ncikazi as permanent head coach
Instead of appointing the PSL-winning coaches, the Sea Robbers have been asked to look elsewhere because there is no shortage of capable tacticians.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Mokwena and Mosimane linked with Bucs
- Options for Pirates revealed
- Assistant coach tipped to succeed
🟢📱