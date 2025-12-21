Man Utd player ratings vs Aston Villa: Bruno Fernandes injury & Leny Yoro disasterclass sap festive cheer for Red Devils as Morgan Rogers fires Villans to 10th consecutive win

Ruben Amorim tinkered with his 3-4-3 tactical blueprint again, in a bid to get more bodies in midfield, and saw United hold their own against in-form opposition. Cunha came close to forcing an early breakthrough, while Ollie Watkins and John McGinn passed up decent opportunities at the other end of the field.

The game burst into life shortly before half-time, with England international Rogers being allowed to drift inside off the left flank and curl a stunning strike into the top corner. Matty Cash was caught in possession three minutes into stoppage-time, with Cunha making him pay as he crashed an impressive finish across Emi Martinez from a tight angle.

United fans saw their worst fears realised at the start of the second-half, with club captain Fernandes failing to emerge from the tunnel. He was able to complete the opening 45 minutes, but had been grabbing at his hamstring and will hope to have suffered no lasting damage.

Having failed to learn their lesson when it comes to Rogers, the visitors saw Villa’s star man lash home his second of the game just before the hour mark. Once again he was afforded far too much space in which to dig out a shot and find the back of the net.

Cunha should have grabbed a brace himself in the 67th minute, but the Brazilian forward somehow managed to head wide after being picked out unmarked five yards from goal. The Red Devils have now won just two of their last eight Premier League fixtures.

rates Manchester United’s players from Villa Park...