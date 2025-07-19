Prolific Chido Obi, ultra-confident Diego Leon and six Man Utd youngsters to watch out for in pre-season

The five matches are golden opportunities for the many young Red Devils to stake their claim in Ruben Amorim's squad for next season

After enduring their worst season in 51 years, all Manchester United have been thinking about is making amends for it with a positive campaign. And after almost two months to digest finishing 15th in the Premier League and their painful defeat in the Europa League final, Ruben Amorim's side are ready for take off as their pre-season campaign kicks off on Saturday against historic rivals Leeds United in Stockholm.

On the flight over United's directors will be celebrating finally clinching the signing of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and, while the forward will not be able to travel over to Sweden, he is expected to head out on the club's tour of the USA, where they will be facing Premier League opposition in Everton, Bournemouth and West Ham United. Their preparations will come to an end with a home game against Fiorentina on August 9 before the real action begins against Arsenal.

While all eyes will be on Mbeumo and £62.5m ($83m) arrival Matheus Cunha, the pre-season matches are also a huge opportunity for United's next generation of players to make an impression on fans and, crucially, on Amorim. Given that the club have already maxed out their budget on Cunha and Mbeumo until more money is raised from player sales, there could not be a better time for the many talented youngsters among United's ranks to stake their claim for a place in Amorim's squad for next season.

With that in mind, GOAL runs through the six players to watch out for during United's pre-season campaign...