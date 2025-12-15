Getty Images Sport
Man Utd youngsters bite back at Ruben Amorim after manager's controversial comments ahead of Bournemouth clash
Amorim takes aim at youngsters
The United head coach referenced the current situations of Harry Amass and Chido Obi while responding to a question about whether Kobbie Mainoo could still force his way into the starting XI. Amorim raised a number of concerns about Amass' loan spell in the Championship and noted that Obi has not been starting every match at Under-21 level.
He told reporters: "[Harry] Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido is not always a starter in U21s. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager."
It could be interpreted that Amorim was referring to Sheffield Wednesday’s wider difficulties rather than criticising Amass individually, but the remarks were still viewed as poorly judged by many supporters. The United coach also mentioned Toby Collyer, and referenced the midfielder’s lack of minutes on loan at West Bromwich Albion. "He’s from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing. He played for Manchester United," Amorim added.
- Getty Images Sport
Carrington crop hit back on social media
According to the Manchester Evening News, the comments have been received rather negatively by people close to several academy players. That reaction has since extended onto social media.
Both Amass and Obi posted Instagram stories shortly after Amorim's recent press conference before swiftly deleting them. Amass shared an image highlighting his Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Month award, while Obi uploaded a photo celebrating a goal. Other young players were also seen engaging with posts online that questioned Amorim’s approach to youth development. Mainoo liked a post referencing Amorim laughing when asked about him following the defeat to West Ham.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Man Utd boss playing dangerous game
This season, Amass has made 15 Championship starts since joining Wednesday, with manager Henrik Pedersen repeatedly speaking positively about the defender’s performances.
Obi, meanwhile, has featured exclusively in academy fixtures this season, having made seven Premier League appearances during the previous campaign. Amorim has previously stated that the forward was introduced to senior football too early.
Meanwhile, Collyer’s loan spell at West Brom has been disrupted by injury, with two separate issues forcing him back to Carrington for treatment. West Brom head coach Ryan Mason has since admitted he hopes he can return and contribute later in the campaign.
Amorim’s appointment was initially welcomed by those around the academy, given his track record of promoting young players during his time at Sporting. But that attitude may have changed following his most recent comments, despite the club's philosophy of making sure there is an academy player named in the matchday squad every week.
Shea Lacey has been named in the squad for United’s last four Premier League fixtures, although supporters questioned why the teenager was not given minutes during the closing stages of the recent win over Wolves. The 18-year-old will be hoping to make his senior debut sooner rather than later after impressing in the Premier League 2 this term.
- Getty Images Sport
Time to build bridges?
With Amorim's squad struggling for consistency, leaning on the youth setup may be the best strategy for implementing progress in Manchester. The Red Devils face Bournemouth tonight in the top flight, a must-win fixture if they are to stick with the teams chasing European football next season. The Cherries are five points behind their opponents ahead of the trip to Old Trafford, despite starting the campaing in blistering form. A win for United would lift them up to fifth, but level on points with rivals Chelsea in fourth.
Advertisement