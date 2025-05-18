Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Grace Clinton kept quiet as Celin Bizet's blunder proves costly for Red Devils in FA Cup final to forget

The England midfielder lost her battle with Erin Cuthbert as Marc Skinner's side defended well but barely laid an attacking glove on the Blues

Manchester United failed to retain the FA Cup as they lost out to treble-winners Chelsea on Sunday as Sandy Baltimore inspired the Blues to a 3-0 victory.

United started brightly, but were almost undone when Aggie Beever-Jones got in behind their defence, only for her deflected effort to be kept out by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. At the other end, Dominique Janssen fired over when well placed on the edge of the penalty area before a combination of Tullis-Joyce and Leah Galton denied Lucy Bronze the opener.

Chelsea piled on the pressure as the game moved towards half-time, and United were finally breached after Celin Bizet fouled Erin Cuthbert on the edge of the box for Baltimore to send Tullis-Joyce the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Marc Skinner's side showed more signs of life early in the second period as Elisabeth Terland and half-time substitute Ella Toone both shot straight at Hannah Hampton, but they lacked ideas in attack, and Chelsea eventually put the game to bed when Catarina Macario headed in Baltimore's teasing free-kick. The French winger then grabbed her second goal and Chelsea's third in stoppage-time with a close-range finish.

GOAL rates United's players from Wembley Stadium...