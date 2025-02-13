Man Utd's striker targets revealed! Viktor Gyokeres set to miss out on Ruben Amorim reunion this summer with Red Devils eyeing alternative forwards including two Premier League stars
Viktor Gyokeres will reportedly miss out on a reunion with Ruben Amorim this summer with the Red Devils eyeing alternative targets.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United are looking to add firepower in attack
- Gyokeres had been one of the preferred options
- Delap and Mbeumo are also on their radar