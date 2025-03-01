Manchester United v Preston North End - The FA Youth Cup 4th RoundGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Future looks bright for Man Utd as U-18s see off Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in five-goal thriller to reach FA Youth Cup semi-final - with Darren Fletcher's son on target

Manchester United U18Arsenal AcademyPremier League U18FA CupJ. Fletcher

Manchester United’s Under-18s secured a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, booking their place in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Man Utd win in extra-time at Arsenal
  • Jack Fletcher played a crucial role in the victory
  • Obi Martin reacted on Instagram after the win
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches