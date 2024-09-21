Revealed: Man Utd transfer approach humiliatingly snubbed by Xavi Simons in favour of RB Leipzig return

(C)Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeRevealed: Man Utd transfer approach humiliatingly snubbed by Xavi Simons in favour of RB Leipzig returnX. SimonsManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1RB LeipzigBundesligaManchester United was reportedly snubbed by Xavi Simons as the midfielder chose to return to RB Leipzig. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag is known to have an affinity for Dutch playersApproached Simons to sign at Old TraffordMidfielder rebuffed the approaches in favour of LeipzigFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below