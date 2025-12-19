(C)Getty Images
Man Utd to advance Antoine Semenyo interest after Patrick Dorgu left 'ruined' by tough Old Trafford experience
The left-side dilemma at Old Trafford
According to The Sun,United’s interest is closely tied to ongoing struggles on the left flank. Dorgu, signed from Lecce for £30 million ($40m) in January, was earmarked as a long-term solution but has started only two of United’s last ten matches. Behind the scenes, there is a growing belief that the 20-year-old was exposed too early. Amorim admitted last month that Dorgu looks noticeably more anxious in possession at United than he does with Denmark. A source told Sun that the defender was recruited to develop gradually, not to shoulder immediate responsibility, and his debut season has hence been "ruined". Diogo Dalot has filled the void with increasing assurance, starting United’s last four games on the left and contributing a goal and two assists. Yet Dalot’s resurgence is seen as a short-term fix rather than a permanent answer. Beyond him, Amorim’s options thin dramatically, with Tyrell Malacia frozen out and teenage signing Diego Leon still awaiting his debut.
A familiar pattern in United’s new strategy
United have prioritised players with proven Premier League output rather than speculative overseas profiles, a lesson learned from costly adaptation periods in previous seasons. The summer arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both seasoned top-flight performers, reflected that shift, and Semenyo fits the same mould. The 25-year-old ended a two-month scoring drought in emphatic fashion on Monday night, netting his seventh Premier League goal of the campaign in a breathless 4-4 draw at Old Trafford. Notably, no United player has scored more league goals than Semenyo this season, a statistic that has sharpened the sense of irony surrounding United’s growing admiration.
Comfortable on either wing, he is seen primarily as a left-sided solution but offers far more than positional cover. His power in transition, ability to carry the ball under pressure and growing end product have drawn attention from several elite clubs. Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all monitoring the situation, recognising the value of a player who combines Premier League experience with physical resilience. United, however, believe the timing works in their favour. Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations ensures Semenyo’s availability throughout January, a significant advantage during a congested run of fixtures.
A release clause that intrigues United
Semenyo’s £65m ($87m) release clause next month alters the dynamics of any potential deal. United have already shown a willingness to move swiftly when such clauses align with their valuation, having triggered Cunha’s £62.5m ($84m) buyout. The club believe that acting decisively could prevent a prolonged bidding war and deliver Amorim a player ready to contribute immediately.
City’s interest is understood to be genuine, with Semenyo admired as a natural fit for their attacking structure. Yet doubts over Pep Guardiola’s long-term future could play a role in the winger’s thinking. United hope that clarity of project, guaranteed minutes and Amorim’s direct involvement may prove persuasive.
Speaking before the game, the United boss told Sky Sports: “They have a special player. They have many good players, but they have a special player in Semenyo. [He] can play both sides with both feet."
However, Amorim was quick to clarify that his praise should not be interpreted as a hint at a January move. Addressing the speculation directly, he said: “No, it’s not the case. I think there is a lot of special players in the league. What I feel is that it’s to summarise the top manager, top team. I really like the team and the top player. I think he is a special player.”
United might go all out in January
United believe the pieces are aligning. With a problem position laid bare, a release clause coming into play and a player entering his prime, the club sense an opportunity to move with purpose. Whether they can fend off rival interest remains to be seen, but the intent is unmistakable.
