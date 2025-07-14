Corentin TolissoGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd in shock move to land former Bayern Munich midfielder but face competition from Atletico Madrid

Manchester UnitedLyonPremier LeagueLigue 1C. TolissoAtletico MadridTransfers

Manchester United are reportedly looking to make a surprise move to sign France international Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, contacting the midfielder's entourage as they look to strengthen their squad this summer. Tolisso, who impressed in Ligue 1 last season, is reportedly open to joining the Premier League giants – but the Red Devils face competition from Atletico Madrid.

  • Man Utd make contact with Tolisso's representatives
  • Atletico Madrid also interested as De Paul exit looms
  • Lyon open to sale due to financial and wage issues
