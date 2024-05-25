Man Utd player ratings vs Man City: The kids are more than alright! Teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo light up FA Cup final to ensure Erik ten Hag gets fond farewell

The Red Devils stunned their local, all-conquering neighbours thanks to fearless displays from their latest academy graduates

Never write Manchester United off. Never. No one gave them a chance against the all-conquering Manchester City, especially when it emerged that Erik ten Hag was about to be sacked. But after a horrendous Premier League campaign, United took the game to their noisy neighbours and won their first FA Cup in eight years. And they did it thanks to their fearless youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho, who were nurtured so well by Ten Hag.

United looked up for it from the first whistle, when Rashford forced Kyle Walker into a lung-busting sprint. Walker won it, but it set the tone, and the next time City were on the backfoot, United pounced. Garnacho seized on a mix-up between Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol to give the Red Devils a shock lead.

The Argentina international was electric, setting up Rashford for a goal that was ruled offside, and the pair combined again for the exquisite second goal, completed by a deft pass from Bruno Fernandes to Mainoo.

City improved after the break after Guardiola made a series of substitutions, but United, marshalled by their superb centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, looked to have weathered the storm.

Then out of nowhere, a slip-up from Andre Onana gifted Jeremy Doku a goal that breathed life into a strangely out-of-sorts City. Of course United weren't going to make this easy, but they survived, giving Ten Hag one hell of a send-off.

GOAL rates United's players from Wembley...