Man Utd player ratings vs Liverpool: Calamitous Casemiro sparks Red Devils collapse with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo among Erik ten Hag's biggest flops

The Brazilian had another shocker, but he was far from alone as United's arch-enemies ran riot once more

Manchester United went the whole of last season against Liverpool unbeaten, but normal service was resumed on Sunday as they were shredded by their arch rivals in a 3-0 loss which actually felt kind given the balance of play.

Liverpool were denied an early goal by VAR in the sixth minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold as Mohamed Salah got a touch while offside. United fans gloated when the decision was announced, but their joy was soon sucked away by a sharp finish from Luis Diaz after a hospital pass from Casemiro was hoovered up by Ryan Gravenberch.

A Casemiro slip-up played a role in Liverpool's second goal, too; literally in this case as he was bundled over by Diaz, who then collected the ball from Salah before scoring his second.

Casemiro was hauled off at half-time, but it made little difference and Kobbie Mainoo became the latest victim of Liverpool's high press, leading to Mohamed Salah scoring his customary goal against United.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...