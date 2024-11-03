Man Utd player ratings vs Chelsea: Alejandro Garnacho wasteful once again as Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui show Ruben Amorim what they can offer in defence

The Argentina international passed up a handful of good chances to score in a game which never caught fire although the Red Devils' backline impressed

Ruud van Nistelrooy was left cursing the wasteful finishing of Alejandro Garnacho as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the the first Premier League game of the Dutchman's interim spell. The Argentine had four attempts on goal and missed a real sitter with the game goalless.

Marcus Rashford hammered the bar in the first half after Noni Madueke had hit the post but United found the breakthrough when Rasmus Hojlund was felled by Robert Sanchez. Bruno Fernandes, channeling Van Nistelrooy, buried the resulting penalty in the 70th minute. The hosts' joy lasted just four minutes though as Moises Caicedo, a United target before he joined Brighton in 2021, levelled with a gorgeous volley.

Van Nistelrooy's first game in temporary charge against Leicester was a feast of goals but here he showcased his ability to organise a defence, with his compatriot Matthjis de Ligt shackling Cole Palmer and Noussair Mazraoui producing an all-action display.

