Man Utd player ratings vs Arsenal: Matheus Cunha & Patrick Dorgu screamers STUN Premier League leaders as Michael Carrick's courageous tactics pay off

Arsenal dominated the opening exchanges but needed a slice of luck to open the scoring. Bukayo Saka clipped the ball back to Martin Odegaard in the penalty area and his shot was flicked past Senne Lammens in the Manchester United goal by Martinez.

Manchester United responded well to the early setback, with Bruno Fernandes firing two chances wide. The equaliser then came from Bryan Mbeumo, who also profited from some good fortune. The Cameroon star pounced on a poor back from Martin Zubimendi and kept his composure to round goalkeeper David Raya and slot home to make it 1-1.

The game then sparked into life early in the second half as Dorgu lit up the Emirates with a stunning strike. Bruno Fernandes fed Dorgu the ball and he unleashed an unstoppable strike that flew past Raya and into the top corner from just outside the penalty area.

Mikel Arteta responded by making four changes to his team, sending on Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Mikel Merino in search of an equaliser. Noni Madueke followed shortly afterwards as the Gunners struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

Perhaps inevitably the equaliser came from a set piece. Merino bundled home from close range after Lammens failed to punch clear a corner to make it 2-2. Yet the response from the Red Devils was swift and deadly. Cunha picking up possession and curling another unstoppable finish past Raya to secure a memorable afternoon for the visitors.

