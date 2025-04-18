Man Utd told they may have to pay massive fee for Benjamin Sesko despite striker's 'gentleman's agreement' over £60m summer transfer
Manchester United may have to pay a huge sum for Benjamin Sesko, despite reports suggesting the Slovenian has a gentleman's agreement with RB Leipzig.
- 21-year-old previously told £60m would be enough
- German club want to top Gvardiol transfer
- Man Utd conscious of profit and sustainability rules