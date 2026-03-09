Man Utd told they made huge mistake letting 'phenomenal' player go as former Red Devils striker reveals what he saw during two-month training stint

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when United parted company with Spain international De Gea. He was a four-time Player of the Year in Manchester and a man widely considered to have been a model of consistency during an era of serious underperformance by many of those donning a famous red jersey.

Having been acquired by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011, allowing him to become a Premier League title winner, De Gea took in 545 appearances for United across 12 years - placing him seventh on the club’s all-time list.

United bid farewell to De Gea as a free agent, as his contract expired, and drafted in Cameroon international Andre Onana as his replacement. That experiment did not play out as planned, with Onana now out on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor. The expectation is that he will be offloaded in a permanent transfer this summer.

That is because Senne Lammens has offered the reliability that United need between the sticks. The 23-year-old Belgian looks like being the long-term successor to De Gea that the Red Devils have been crying out for.