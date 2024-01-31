Man Utd warned Marcus Rashford's 'unprofessional' behaviour will continue if club don't figure out what's wrong with him, as ex-Red Devils striker insists there's 'no excuse' for star's boozy Belfast trip

James Hunsley
Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2023-24Getty
Manchester UnitedMarcus RashfordPremier League

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has called for the club to take action following Marcus Rashford's latest disciplinary breach.

  • Rashford spotted clubbing in Belfast
  • Missed FA Cup clash against Newport
  • Berbatov says there is "no excuse" for ill discipline

