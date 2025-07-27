Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd & Man City on alert as Gianluigi Donnarumma's shock PSG exit nears after European champions agree terms with €40m replacement

Manchester City and Manchester United have been put on alert as Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The European champions have agreed personal terms to sign Lucas Chevalier from Lille. PSG have identified the Frenchman as a replacement for Donnarumma, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

  • Donnarumma set to leave PSG
  • Eyeing move for Chevalier from Lille
  • Premier League giants on alert
