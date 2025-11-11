Man Utd make 'concrete' Elliot Anderson transfer approach as Nottingham Forest set eye-watering price tag

While Anderson remains a key target for the Red Devils, the club are also keeping an eye on Baleba and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

Wharton recently reacted to the United transfer link, dismissively rebuffing the rumour. The Englishman told The Athletic: "I don't really look into it or think too much about it. There are always rumours floating about on social media. Is it true? Is it not? You tell me. My friends, my family, my brothers, everyone will message me and be like, 'Is it true this club's interested?' I'm like, 'Thanks for telling me because I didn't know.' I don't know who's spreading it or who at United is looking at it. I see it and I'm like, 'OK', and then I carry on with my day. United, the big teams, they're all linked to 10, 20 different players. If I'm one of 20, then it's nothing special, so it doesn't really mean too much. I speak with my agent about planning ahead and possibilities. But at the end of the day, it is who's interested and who's willing to try and get you and if that becomes the case? You can speak about it, but you've got to represent that on the pitch and prove that you deserve it."