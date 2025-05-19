'You’ll see something different' - Man Utd legend David Beckham believes success will return to Old Trafford & urges fans to stick with Ruben Amorim before warning club not to sell Bruno Fernandes
David Beckham has backed Ruben Amorim to succeed at Manchester United if the club buys the right players to support the coach's mission.
- Man Utd continue to struggle under Amorim
- Red Devils expected to make changes in summer
- Beckham backed coach to succeed at Old Trafford