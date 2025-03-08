Manchester United v Sunderland - The Adobe Women's FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport
Tom Ritchie

Copy of VIDEO: Leah Galton and Man Utd co-stars pay tribute to 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson after tragic death as fans hold minute's applause during Women's FA Cup clash against Sunderland

Manchester United WomenE. TooneWomen's footballManchester United Women vs Sunderland AFC LadiesSunderland AFC LadiesFA Cup

Manchester United stars honoured the life of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson by holding up a shirt with her name during their 3-1 win over Sunderland.

  • Atkinson struck by car while playing football
  • Minute's silence held across the country
  • Galton & Toone led tributes to 10-year-old
