Man Utd launch €28m bid for Olympiacos youngster amid rival interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid as Greek club demand €40m
United make first move for Mouzakitis
Mouzakitis has captured the attention of scouts across the continent after a sensational breakthrough season in Greece, one that culminated in him winning Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web Award with more than one million fan votes. The accolade placed him ahead of celebrated young names such as Arda Guler and Jobe Bellingham. Emerging from Olympiacos’ academy as one of their brightest talents in a generation, Mouzakitis has combined composure on the ball with athleticism and has shown surprising defensive intelligence, which are notable qualities given that he began his football journey as a goalkeeper.
His performances last season thrust him into the continental spotlight, as he emerged as a key figure for a team that not only excelled domestically but also broke historic ground. Alongside fellow academy star Babis Kostoulas, Mouzakitis helped deliver Olympiacos the UEFA Youth League title in 2024, the first time a Greek club had ever lifted a European trophy at youth level. That achievement was followed by Olympiacos’ senior team winning the Europa Conference League months later, further fuelling international attention towards the youngster.
Interest intensifies as United, Arsenal, Brighton and Madrid circle
According to Sport Time, United have been tracking Mouzakitis for more than a year, with club scouts alert to his potential since he began surfacing in Greece’s top flight. Brighton, meanwhile, have also monitored him closely, especially after signing Kostoulas for nearly £30m ($40m) last summer. Real Madrid have likewise been proactive. Xabi Alonso, who was on the touchline overseeing Madrid during their 4-3 Champions League victory in which Mouzakitis featured for the full 90 minutes, praised the teenager’s maturity beyond his years.
That match was reportedly watched closely by representatives from United and Chelsea, reaffirming the midfielder’s ability to hold his own against elite opposition. Arsenal, too, have entered the equation and are believed to be assessing their options ahead of the summer window. With Mikel Arteta reshaping his midfield dynamics, a versatile, press-resistant talent such as Mouzakitis fits the type of long-term profile the club has targeted in recent years.
Olympiacos reject early bids as valuation battle begins
While interest is overwhelming, Olympiacos are in no hurry to sell. The Greek champions are demanding a sum close to €40m (£35m/$47m) for any January move, placing the bar well beyond both Manchester United’s €28m bid and Real Madrid’s marginally higher offer. Sources close to Olympiacos insist the club will not entertain negotiations unless an offer surpasses €30m (£26m/$35m). The club views him as a cornerstone for the next stage of their sporting project, especially given his contract status, influence and trajectory. Mouzakitis’ value continues to rise, bolstered by his seven caps for the Greek national team and his strong involvement for Olympiacos this season, where he has registered two assists in 10 league appearances and featured five times in the Champions League.
United’s long-term midfield puzzle complicates the chase
United's midfield is expected to undergo a substantial rebuild by 2026, with significant uncertainty surrounding the futures of several players. Casemiro’s contract expires at the end of the season, while Bruno Fernandes is expected to strongly reassess his position at Old Trafford following the 2025-26 campaign. The club are also open to letting Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte leave in January should appropriate offers arise.
Alongside this, United have been linked with a series of midfield options like Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, among them. Mouzakitis sits high on their list, but club executives believe the most sensible window to complete a deal would be the summer of 2026, giving them time to plan a full integration strategy and avoid inflated mid-season prices.
For now, the Greek club hold all the leverage. Unless a club steps forward with a bid approaching €40m, the teenager is expected to remain in Piraeus for the foreseeable future. But with three of Europe’s heavyweights circling, it will be difficult for Olympiacos to hold on to their prized asset beyond the summer of 2026.
