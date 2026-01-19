Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo U-turn! Midfielder set to stay at Old Trafford after Michael Carrick's appointment as interim manager

Mainoo enjoyed a breakout season for United in 2023-24, with the then-teenager helping the club win that season's FA Cup. He then starred for England in their run to the finals of the European Championships, and at the time, it seemed the only way was up. However, Amorim's arrival in late 2024 changed things. Over time, the Red Devils academy product has been relegated to the fringes of the first team, so much so that his first Premier League start of this campaign came in the 2-0 win over City at the weekend - weeks after Amorim's dismissal.

Before the Portuguese was given his marching orders, the ex-Sporting CP boss steadfastly stuck to the view that he always plays his best team, suggesting Mainoo was not part of that group.

In early December, he said: "I see it. I just want to win, I try to put the players, I don't look who it is, I don't care about that, I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch. You have [Manuel] Ugarte that played two games. One of them, Case[miro], was out, Bruno [Fernandes], he's always fit, he's the guy that is doing his position, so maybe it has to do with that."

While he didn't play Mainoo a great deal, he did add that the youngster was "the future" of United.