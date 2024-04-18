Ex-Man Utd star reveals how he was kicked out of dressing room by Jose Mourinho in explosive interview that leaves Gary Neville 'stunned and embarrassed'
Bastian Schweinsteiger has revealed how Jose Mourinho kicked him out of the Manchester United dressing room and was forced to train with the U-16s.
- Schweinsteiger joined Man Utd in 2015 under Louis van Gaal
- Failed to impress Mourinho when he took charge in 2016
- Reveals unfair treatment Mourinho meted out to him